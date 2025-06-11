Lotus has unveiled a couple of new variants of the Emira sports car with the V6 SE and Turbo models.

The Emira V6 SE comes fitted with the same 3.5-litre six-cylinder V6 petrol engine as in the standard car. In terms of power, it produces a total of 394bhp and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential – taking the car from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180mph.

Underneath the skin, the chassis and suspension have been tweaked to provide sharper handling and a better driving experience than the previous model.

On the outside, the car comes with specific V6 SE badging, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, red brake callipers and the extended Black Pack, which gives you black door mirrors, roof, side sills and rear diffuser.

The Turbo is the entry-point in the Emira range and comes fitted with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine found in the existing Turbo SE model. It produces 360bhp, can hit 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds and will run out of puff at 171mph.

The exterior features Turbo badging, yellow and black Lotus emblems as well as the choice of two new paint schemes of Eos Green and Haze Purple metallic. Standard equipment includes 12-way electrically adjustable seats with a memory function, a 190-watt audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.