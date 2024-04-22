A woman who stole a luxury Louis Vuitton bag from an unlocked car in St Paul’s Bay was caught on camera rifling through its contents at a local hotel, a court heard on Monday.

Julie Galdes, a 36-year old Qormi resident, jobless and with a drug problem, is alleged to have stolen the bag and around €4,500 worth of items inside it, including an iPhone, Omega watch, Ray Ban sunglasses and €1,300 in cash.

She was identified as the woman wearing a pink jacket who crossed Triq it-Turisti on April 18 and snatched the bag from a parked car whose owner had popped into an ironmongery to buy something.

When the owner returned, she found the bag missing. She immediately filed a report at the Qawra police station.

Footage from the area showed the thief cross the road towards the car and then return, bag in hand.

She then entered a room at the Bugibba Holiday Complex, where further footage showed her sifting through the contents of the bag and counting the cash.

She took everything, leaving behind the empty bag and credit cards, explained prosecuting Inspector Warren Galea.

Two days later, the woman was identified as Galea.

The suspect appeared to be staying at a St Paul’s Bay address but police did not find her there.

When officers traced the mobile phone, it pinged at the detox centre. When they tried a second time, it pinged in Qormi. Officers headed to Galdes’ home and promptly arrested her.

On Monday, she pleaded not guilty to the solitary charge of aggravated theft.

When the court asked whether any of the stolen items had been recovered, the victim’s lawyer, Charles Mercieca, intervened.

“Nothing save for the iPhone cover. This phone had a sentimental value that was far greater than the monetary value…We’ve been on a wild goose chase, from St Paul’s Bay to Qormi…We only want the phone,” Mercieca told the court.

Defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia initially said his client was ready to cooperate, return the personal belongings and register an admission.

He said the accused was battling an addiction issue, asked for a pre-sentencing report before the Drug Court.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea said the request for the case to be heard before a Drug Court had to be made at the appropriate stage of proceedings.

The defendant ultimately pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

The prosecution objected to bail, since civilian witnesses were still to testify and the accused was jobless, meaning she could commit further offences to fuel her addiction.

Moreover investigations were still ongoing and there was fear of tampering with evidence, argued AG lawyer Tilden Tabone.

When police asked the suspect to hand back the stolen phone, she said that that was not possible. And when police asked for her to say where it was, she replied, “You’re searching for it. You find it!,” Inspector Galea added.

In light of those submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, denied bail.