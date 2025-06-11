A reality TV personality and social media ‘influencer’ has been reported to the authorities by a marine conservation NGO after posing for an Instagram post while holding up what appeared to be a juvenile endangered shark.

Nazan Unal, a contestant on TVM’s relationship-themed reality TV show Love Island Malta, drew the attention of NGO Sharklab-Malta after posting a photo of herself last month holding up an apparently lifeless shark by the tail.

An edited description of the post, visible at the time of publication, read: “Size matters #mako #babyshark”.

In a comment yesterday, the NGO said the shark in the photo was a “juvenile Shortfin Mako – a critically endangered species in the Mediterranean at dire risk of extinction”. It said the species was protected by “several different laws, both locally and regionally. Handling or retention in Malta are strictly prohibited, and this has been passed to the relevant authorities”.

The Environment and Resources Authority confirmed that a report about the incident had been made.

Sharklab-Malta said it had reported the incident to authorities. Screenshot: Instagram/Nazan Unal.

Unal describes herself on Instagram as a fashion designer, stylist and “digital creator” and earlier this week entered Love Island Malta as a ‘bombshell’ – a contestant contrived to spark drama among existing participants who enters the TV show midway through a series.

It was not possible to reach Unal directly for comment due to the show’s policy of participants not being contactable while appearing on the programme.

Speaking on her behalf, her brother said she “came across a fish that had already been caught by others in that area. She found it visually interesting and took a photo with it”.

He added that his sister “does not have much knowledge about fish species”.

The Isurus oxyrinchus, otherwise known as Shortfin Mako, is included on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) Red List, a “critical indicator of the health of the world’s biodiversity”.

The species is ranked as ‘endangered’, with the species in decline globally. The organisation has estimated the population of the Shortfin Mako could decrease by as much as 80% over the next 75 years.

The species is thought to be the fastest of all species of shark with a cruising speed of 40 km/h punctuated by bursts of more than 70 km/h.

In January, Malta was recognised by a scientific study as a significant contributor to shark conservation in the Mediterranean.