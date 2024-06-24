A Love Island Malta contestant who shared her story of surviving a suicide attempt at the age of 14 has sparked a mental health awareness campaign.

Tamika Ross spoke out during the popular reality TV show on Sunday about her struggles with mental health as a young teenager.

“When I was about 13, I was very alone at school and home, and I was struggling a real lot with my mental health,” she said. "And at 14, I had an attempt.”

A day after the episode aired, the contestants began wearing green wristbands with the slogan Mental Health Matters and carrying the national mental health helpline 1579. They will wear the wristbands for the remainder of the popular series.

The contestant sharing her story. Video: Love Island Malta

The 19-year-old contestant said she shared her story because she thinks many people take mental health for granted and that there should be more awareness towards it.

"So many people are struggling and pretending to be good but aren't. Often the people who are smiling the most or making jokes are the ones who are really struggling. I just think there should be more awareness," she said.

"It is time to talk about it and bring attention towards it."

She had shared her story as part of a segment where contestants were encouraged to share important character-developing life experiences that could positively impact others.

After the episode aired, many people took to social media to praise the teen for her courage in sharing her experience and encouraging her to stay strong.

Wrist bands that say Mental Health Matters 1579 Photo: Ministry of Health

The 1579 Mental Health Helpline is a 24-hour national telephone helpline that provides immediate and free emotional support, advice and practical guidance for anyone in need.

A spokesperson from the ministry of health said ever since the helpline launched in November 2022 around 13,000 people have called in asking for help.

Ross was not the only contestant who shared a vulnerable story on Sunday’s episode.

Another contestant, Miriam Muscat, shared her experience with a silent miscarriage, while a third, Kyonne Gravina shared what it was like growing up with a father with a criminal past.

Before entering the villa, he had told Times of Malta that he wanted to use his experience on Love Island "to show people that I’m different".