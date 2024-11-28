Former Labour MP Luciano Busuttil is no longer CEO of the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS), Minister for Education and Sport Clifton Grima told Times of Malta.

"I confirm that Dr Busuttil is no longer CEO of the Authority. I would like to personally thank him for his work in the sector during the past years and wish him the best in his future endeavours," Grima said.

Sources said that Busuttil had a difficult relationship with the board of directors at AIMS, which oversaw his work.

Others said the former PL MP was a poor performer in his two years as CEO.

It is not clear whether Busuttil was dismissed or took a decision to resign.

AIMS is responsible for testing athletes for doping and ensuring they are not taking prohibited substances.

It is also responsible for working against match-fixing and plays a role in the fight against money laundering in sports.

A successor for Busuttil, who was made chief executive in February 2022, is yet to be appointed. Sources, however, pointed to another former PL MP, Jean Claude Micallef, as one of the candidates being considered.

Busuttil was a PL MP between 2008 and 2017. He was also chair of Sport Malta before taking on his role at AIMS.

Contacted for a comment, Busuttil said he had built AIMS from the ground up.

"We introduced several laws and legal amendments when it comes to anti-doping regulations as well as a tribunal on sports matters," he said.

Busuttil said doping tests carried out had doubled to 300 and AIMS had finalised its platform against corruption.