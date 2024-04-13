LuginsLand of Art recently launched its educational programme, encompassing discussion panels and workshops, each delving into various facets of art and its relationships, including architecture, archaeology, community and artistic legacy.

The programme aims to foster a space for discussion and offers a unique opportunity to explore villa’s ongoing construction and preservation effort.

Each session includes a guided tour around the villa, the possibility of viewing the collective exhibition Space & Time, curated by a renowned Slovakian set designer and architect Boris Kudlička, and a talk with invited local and international artists, art historians, architects and art professionals.

The attendees get a chance to also experience a live metal and stone demonstration by AX Group.

During the first panel ‘Art & Architecture’, participants were invited to delve into the intrinsic relationship between art and architecture. The talk by Alex Torpiano and art historian Dominika Rostocka shed light on the artistics sensibilities that inform architectural aesthetics.

The second session, ‘Art & Archaeology’, engaged the attendees in a discussion on the shaping of spaces and their character influenced by archaeological findings. Artist Victor Agius and senior archaeologist at Superintendence of Cultural Heritage Annalise Agius provided insights into the significance of art in archaeological research.

The programme extends until the end of May, featuring distinguished guests who bring their perspectives on historical, social, and anthropological issues to the fore.

The next sessions are ‘Art and Conservation’ on May 4, ‘Art and Technology’ on May 18 and ‘Art and Legacy’ on May 31.

About the project

The LuginsLand of Art project aims to breathe new life into Villa LuginsLand in Rabat. The villa aspires to evolve into a hub for exhibitions, discourse and artistic events, fostering international artistic exchange and open dialogue across the dimensions of the past, present and future.

The mastermind behind the project is Omenaa Mensah, a Polish philanthropist, art lover, and the founder of Omena­Art Foundation.

LuginsLand of Art aims to be a part of the international art scene, leading initiatives in the realms of design, architecture, business and art.