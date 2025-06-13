Luke Dalli has been appointed as the new executive chairperson of Arts Council Malta, the culture ministry said on Friday.

A lawyer by profession, for the past eleven years, Luke Dalli served as the head of Legal Affairs and later as Chief Operating Officer within the same Arts Council Malta.

Dalli will be succeeding Albert Marshall, who was appointed chairman of the council back in 2013.

In a press statement sent on Friday, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici thanked Marshall for his long years of "excellent service" to the sector.

Marshall will continue contributing to the Council as a consultant, allowing the Council to continue benefiting from his experience and knowledge of Malta's cultural and creative ecosystem

Bonnici wished Dalli success in his new role and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the island's cultural and creative sector.

A former TV host, Luke Dalli is the son of former European Commissioner Helena Dalli.