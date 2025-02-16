Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, is presenting a lunchtime concert featuring soprano Marita Bezzina, accompanied by pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa. The recital will take place on Tuesday, February 18, at 12.30pm at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta.

The melodic journey will transport the audience through a kaleidoscope of eclectic arias, both sacred and profane.

The first aria, Non ti scordar di me by De Curtis, is a beautifully evocative Neapolitan song, known for its deep emotional longing and plaintive melody.

Following this, Tu che m’hai preso il Cuor by Lehar offers a contrast, with its light, charming character drawn from the operetta The Merry Widow.

Between the vocal pieces, the programme includes piano interludes, providing a reflective pause that enhances the emotional transitions between the arias.

The first of these is followed by Henry Purcell’s Dido’s Lament from Dido and Aeneas.

The programme then shifts to Mozart’s Voi che sapete from the opera The Marriage of Figaro, an aria sung by the character Cherubino, filled with youthful confusion and vulnerability as he expresses his feelings about love.

Georges Bizet’s Agnus Dei is a deeply expressive choral piece that leads seamlessly into Holy City by S. Adams, an aria that inspires a sense of spiritual awe and hope.

The sacred theme continues with Pietà Signore by Alessandro Stradella, a baroque aria, followed by a final piano interlude that offers a moment of quiet reflection.

The programme concludes with Ave Maria by G. Gomez, a moving and graceful rendition of this beloved prayer.

Melodic Journey will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on Tuesday, February 18 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccobookings@gmail.com/baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 7968 0952.