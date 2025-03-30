Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, is presenting a lunchtime concert at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta showcasing the talent of guitarist Bernard Catania.

This recital, scheduled for April 1 at 12.30pm, promises to be an inspiring musical journey through the rich and vibrant world of classical guitar.

The programme will begin with Joaquín Rodrigo’s iconic Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez, a piece that has become a signature of Spanish classical music.

Next will be the fiery and dynamic Asturias (Leyenda) by Isaac Albéniz. This piece, known for its intensity and rhythmic drive, is one of the most beloved and challenging works in the guitar repertoire.

Following this, Federico Moreno-Torroba’s Romance de los Pinos and the lively Allegro from his Sonatina in A will bring a fresh, breezy energy, illustrating his distinctive Spanish flair.

The afternoon will continue with the spirited Danza Española no. 5 (Andaluza) by Enrique Granados, a work that evokes the rich cultural heritage of Andalusia.

Francisco Tárrega, renowned for his masterful guitar compositions, will be represented with his Mazurka en Sol and the exquisite Recuerdos de la Alhambra, a piece that captures the elegance and mystery of the famed Moorish palace in Granada.

Joaquín Turina’s Garrotín and Soleares (Hommage a Tárrega) will follow, reflecting his deep respect for Spanish musical traditions, while adding his own modern voice. The concert will also feature the evocative Malagueña, a 19th-century Spanish traditional piece full of vibrant rhythms and melodies that will transport the audience to the heart of Spain.

In addition to the Spanish repertoire, the concert will introduce works by two notable contemporary Maltese composers.

Song of the Sea by Gordon Mizzi will offer a more reflective, serene soundscape, followed by Tony Pace’s Mdina, a work that draws inspiration from the atmospheric and historical beauty of Malta’s ancient capital.

The concert will then move to the poignant and deeply emotional Cavatina by Stanley Myers, famously known as the theme from the movie The Deer Hunter, which will be interpreted with sensitivity and grace.

Finally, the programme will conclude with Johann Kaspar Mertz’s Fingals-Höhle (Fingal’s Cave), a stunning piece inspired by the natural beauty of Scotland’s Fingal’s Cave, full of dramatic contrasts and evocative imagery.

Strings of Spain and Beyond will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on April 1 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail baroccobookings@gmail.com or baroccomalta @gmail.com or phone 7968 0952.