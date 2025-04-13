A lunchtime concert is set to take place on April 15 at the historic Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta organised by Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

The concert will feature sopranos Bettina Zammit and Lisa Baldacchino, alongside tenor Tom Armitage. The trio will be accompanied by the accomplished pianist Steve Buttigieg.

The audience will be treated to the profound emotion of Tu Fosti Tradito by Mozart and the V’adoro Pupille by Handel along with Chanson Triste by Duparc and Youkali by Weill.

The youthful Je Veux Vivre by Gounod and Sleep by Gurney will be played and audiences will also listen to The Flower Duet by Delibes.

The programme continues with the witty and whimsical Old Sir Faulk by Walton, contrasted with the heartfelt passion of O Mio Babbino Caro by Puccini. The romantic warmth of Hat dich die Liebe berührt by Marx brings an intimate touch, culminating in the sublime farewell of Soave Sia Il Vento by Mozart. After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audiovisual show about the building.

Echoes of Love and Longing will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on April 15 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by email: baroccobookings@gmail.com or phone 7968 0952.