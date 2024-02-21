In a gameday divided into two days, Caffe Moak Luxol made the most out of Starlites’ week off to draw level on 19 points at the top of the standings with a solid victory over Hibernians on Monday.

Depiro remain at arm’s length of the leading duo, two points away after Fusion Quest could not honour their fixture on Saturday, leading to a walk-over.

Unfortunately, this was the bottom side’s second unfulfilled fixture, having already gone through the same in December against Starlites.

With seven gamedays to go until the postseason, Fusion are six points below third-placed Depiro on 11 points which means any chance of a qualification for them will likely be over. Meanwhile, Hibernians are just a point above Fusion and it will take an impressive turnaround to give the finals any difference.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.