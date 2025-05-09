Artist Madeleine Vella Satariano invites art enthusiasts to experience the raw power of nature and human emotion in her seventh solo exhibition, Creative Force.

The exhibition, as the title suggests, is a dynamic fusion of nature’s untamed energy and Vella Satariano’s expressive artistic style.

It showcases a diverse collection of works, including seas­capes that range from serene tranquillity to powerful intensity and galloping wild horses, that embody the artist’s pursuit of freedom in her art.

Beyond these powerful depictions of nature, Vella Satariano will also exhibit a variety of paintings exploring diverse subjects, each born from a personal emotion or experience. This exhibition marks a new chapter in her artistic journey, featuring a selection of watercolour pieces alongside her signature works.

A significant highlight of Creative Force is the artist’s continued exploration of finger painting. This technique allows Vella Satariano to forge a deeper connection with her subjects, resulting in more intimate and expressive creations.

The exhibition will open on May 17 at Ir-Razzett Tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta until May 25. It will be inaugurated by Stefan Caruana. Opening hours are 10am to noon and 6 to 8pm.