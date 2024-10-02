WasteServ has excavated a landfill used for storing mixed plastic waste to increase its capacity without enlarging the existing footprint.

The 30,000 square metre site has been excavated to a depth of 55 metres.

"This is a significant step towards maximising land use so that no further agricultural land is taken up," the Energy and Environment Ministry said.

Minister Miriam Dalli was shown around the site by WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca during a visit organised for journalists on Wednesday.

Video footage of the project. Video: Wasteserv

“We are now looking into maximising the capacity of an existing landfill to extend its operational life and protect agricultural land. This is an important step for sustainability,” Dalli said.

The ministry explained that unlike traditional landfills, this one was excavated vertically to maximize the volume compared to a traditional landfill of the same footprint and height. Once completed, this landfill will have a total volume of around 953,000 cubic meters," the ministry said.

Excavated material has been reused by the construction industry and no new waste was created.

The landfill will be used to store the residual material at the end of the waste-to-energy (incinerator) process, contributing to more sustainable waste management solutions, the ministry added.