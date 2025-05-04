This month, audiences are invited to step into the magical and twisted world of a Brothers Grimm fairy tale with a production of Stephen Sondheim’s award-winning musical Into the Woods.

The Manoel Theatre is hosting this production of Into the Woods directed by Lucienne Camilleri, with musical direction by Ryan Paul Abela and production design by Matthew Cassar.

“I was introduced to Sondheim a number of years ago when my son travelled to the UK to pursue his studies in musical theatre and drew me into this wonderful world that is Sondheim, an incredible playwright who puts extraordinary music to text,” director Camilleri said.

“Into the Woods is no exception, and in this musical we are propelled into an etude of the human psyche and its obsessive desire to want what seems unattainable only to find that we didn’t really desire it after all.

“True to life, we are drawn to make impulsive decisions that don’t always turn out for the best. But in making mistakes we discover different strengths. We all desire fairy tale lives but when push comes to shove, those very fairy tales can fling us into the deepest abyss of deceit and uncertainty. Sondheim then poses the question – is there a way out?”

Into the Woods is a 1987 multiple-award winning musical with music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by James Lapine.

This production of Into the Woods’boasts a formidable cast, with Dorothy Bezzina as the witch, Joel Parnis as the baker, Rachel Fabri as the baker’s wife, Thomas Camilleri and Ryan Grech as the Princes, Gianluca Cilia as Jack, Nadia Vella as Cinderella, and Stephen Oliver as the narrator, among many other talented performers.

This marks the third major collaborative musical between Camilleri, Abela and the Manoel.

On her work with Abela, Camilleri said “working with Ryan has been rather like a familial enterprise. Built on similar passions and ambitions we strive to perfect all we endeavour to do together.”

Designing the production is Cassar, who is working on the set, costumes, and some other surprises.

Cassar and Camilleri both pointed out the importance of collaboration on a production of this scale, with Cassar highlighting that “bringing the show to life wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible teamwork across multiple departments at the Manoel.

“From set and costumes to props, puppets, hair, and makeup, every department has poured their passion and creativity into making this production truly special. It has been inspiring to see so many talented individuals come together to craft a world that audiences will be transported into.”

Into the Woods runs for two weekends between the May 9-18 at the Manoel Theatre, with various starting times including morning and matinee shows. The run-time is roughly 2 hours and 45 minutes including an interval. For more information on showtimes and ticket prices, and to book your tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt/event/into-the-woods/ or call the Manoel Theatre box office at 2124 6389.