Five-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen wowed the crowd at the NEXT Summit when he defeated Malta’s chess champion Colin Pace despite playing blindfolded in an exhibition match at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

Five-time world champion Carlsen, who is also a BETBY ambassador, was the special guest during the conference, where he hosted a keynote session during which he shared his insights on strategy, competition, and the parallels between chess and iGaming.

The highlight of Carlsen’s appearance at the NEXT Summit was his exhibition match against local champion Colin Pace, with both players having ten minutes to call their shots.

Pace got the opportunity to face Carlsen in this unique match as he was the winner of the iGaming World Chess Championship held this week.

