Malta is confronted with a major problem: it lacks skilled workers and companies find it increasingly difficult to attract qualified workers to drive the economy forward. The Maltese government is countering the problem by creating greater opportunities for local workers and curbing reliance on imported workers.

It is here, however, that the M.AI.ESTRO (Mixed-reality AI-Enhanced Skills Transfer & Robotic Optimisation) initiative comes in – a new project headed by Prof. Alexiei Dingli utilising cutting-edge technology to help individuals learn new skills faster, increase industry productivity and boost Malta’s economy.

At its essence, M.AI.ESTRO is an in-house knowledge-transfer system that digitises the experience of veteran employees into learnable modules. In a manufacturing plant, for instance, an older employee, having spent three decades assembling the same type of product, trains new recruits personally. In M.AI.ESTRO, the veteran employee can now use smart glasses to document each action from start to finish, including visual, audio and procedural cues.

The data is then recreated into the form of an interactive virtual learning programme. New recruits can then wear the same smart glasses, with real-time directions and step-by-step instructions, thereby simulating the mentorship programme digitally.

But M.AI.ESTRO is not just useful for training human staff; it allows for machine learning through human knowledge. Robotic systems can learn and mirror human actions in tasks that involve repetition like in the case of packaging, assembly and quality control.

For example, imagine an expert technologist who is putting together fragile electronic parts. The system would record every minute hand movement, tool choice and detailed process, allowing the robot to replicate the task flawlessly. Eventually, the robot becomes proficient at doing the same thing with similar perfection.

Such technological transformation does not make human employees obsolete; it empowers them to get promoted into higher remunerated supervisory positions or concentrate on tasks that require higher cognitive abilities, creativity and problem-solving skills.

A tangible example of the potential impact of M.AI.ESTRO can be seen in Malta’s manufacturing base, where several operations rely heavily on foreign labour for the operation of assembly lines. It takes each new employee weeks of in-depth training, reducing productivity as well as incurring high costs.

Using M.AI.ESTRO, training times can be greatly lowered, with new employees learning skills in short order through the observation of digital representations of senior colleagues’ methods and movements. Workers can actually learn particular tasks in the virtual world before applying them on actual machines, leading to quicker workforce transition and lowered operational costs.

One other area that would greatly be aided through M.AI.ESTRO is in the field of construction and upkeep, specifically in the area of ensuring greater workplace safety. Consider the skilled Maltese electrician who knows the strict procedure for following proper safety protocols on work sites.

With this technology, capturing their complete knowledge about best practices and safety standards through recorded, real-life scenarios, workers in the future can learn directly from real, recorded examples. It greatly improves traditional training methodologies, often based only on abstracted-off safety standards, or classroom teaching. It makes the learning experience far more practical, efficient and necessary in avoiding work accidents and improving general standards for safety.

The Maltese government’s backing and heavy investment in M.AI.ESTRO reflect an innovative strategy for economic development. In advancing digital training solutions and in incentivising firms in an active manner, the government is not just creating the skilled, competitive workforce for the country, it is also ensuring Malta’s sustainable economic prosperity and stability on the global market.

Industry players and employees alike should be fully adopting and harnessing the potential of this new project. M.AI.ESTRO is not just about technological advancement; it is about a vision for the future of Malta. In speeding up the gaining of skills, facilitating industrial competitiveness and bringing down dependence on the external sources of labour, it guarantees economic resilience in the long term. If achieved, it places Malta in the forefront among smart nations and the model for other small nations looking to secure their economic futures through the power of innovation.

Also, small firms that experience gaps in hiring skilled workers would greatly benefit from this project. For example, an ageing Maltese pottery workshop famous for its hand-crafted ceramics can capture the sophisticated craftsmanship skills of its veteran artisans digitally. In doing so, it would allow new apprentices to learn and duplicate the intensive craftsmanship with precision, providing quality and continuity.

In general, M.AI.ESTRO is an innovative approach not for substituting human work but for enhancing its quality and effectiveness. From departing from the need for low-skilled manpower towards the preparation for high-end jobs, Malta can construct its economy much stronger. Well-trained employees would most likely be remunerated with higher salaries, thereby increasing local spending and the economy in general.

In conclusion, embracing M.AI.ESTRO positions Malta in the international marketplace competitively.

Embracing new state-of-the-art technology in advance of competitors attracts foreign companies in need of trained, high-tech workforces.

It further enhances Malta’s appeal for foreign investors, paving the way for enhanced economic opportunities and investment.

Keith Azzopardi Tanti is the Parliamentary Secretary for Youths, Research and Innovation.