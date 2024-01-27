Mike Maignan, the victim of racist abuse in AC Milan’s last match, is “serene and strong” ahead of his next Serie A game, coach Stefano Pioli said on Friday.

“He’s also proud of the support he’s received from his club but also from the whole football world,” Pioli told his press conference on the eve of Milan’s home game with Bologna on Saturday. “He has trained very well this week.”

Last Sunday, at Udinese, fans racially abused the France goalkeeper.

Maignan walked off the pitch, followed by his teammates. The match resumed after a five-minute suspension and Milan went on to win 3-2.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com