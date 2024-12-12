This incredible event takes place on 22 December in Madrid and, until recently, was only available in Spain. Now you can win all the same prizes – including the El Gordo top prize – by playing at Lottoland.

Over 1800 numbers are picked to win a prize between €1,000 and €4 million, and even if you don’t win El Gordo, there’s still a massive 1-in-7 chance of winning a prize.

Playing the lottery is a huge Christmas tradition in Spain – it’s so popular that nearly every Spanish person buys a ticket. The draw is a major highlight of the Spanish festive season. Everyone comes together to watch it all unfold, looking out for those special numbers that will make it an unforgettable Christmas.

Typically, the local shop sells the same number from different series, which means it’s very common to see an entire Spanish village celebrating a big win.

Many friends and families also pool their funds to buy a full share for the chance to possibly win together. Why not do the same and share a ticket with your loved ones?

The odds of winning the €4,000,000 jackpot are 1 in 100,000, far better than any other multimillion-euro jackpot draw.

The Spanish Christmas Lottery works more like a raffle than a lottery. There are no lottery balls; instead, there are two huge drums that contain all the purchased tickets – just like a raffle.

To play for the Spanish Christmas Lottery at Lottoland just click on the Christmas Lottery tab and then start by choosing your number. This is a five-digit number from 00000 – 99999. Next, choose whether you want to buy a full ticket or a share of a ticket. Finally, click ‘Submit’ to be taken through to the shopping cart where you can complete your purchase.

The best thing about this year’s Christmas Lottery is that Lottoland is giving all new customers from Malta up to a 50% discount when they buy a share in El Gordo.

To claim this special offer:

1. Sign up to Lottoland, by clicking this link

2. Pick your El Gordo numbers

3. Claim up to 50% discount

Lottoland will also send an email receipt with your numbers right after and get back to you with the winning numbers drawn, to inform you if you have won.

Spanish Christmas Lottery is possibly the biggest lottery in the world.

The offer must be redeemed by clicking on and signing up through the link provided in the article above. The offer is available to new players only and only redeemable once per player. The promotion expires on 21st December 2024 at 23:59 CET.

These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here. Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly 18+ For help visit rgf.org.mt