Transport is not just a means to go from the proverbial point A to point B – rather, it is part of the full experience. A negative transfer from hotel to meeting, for instance, will ruin your day. On the other hand, consider flying first or business class to a long-haul destination, for instance – it’s an experience that will help you create a precious, unforgettable memory.

Coop Services Ltd have introduced a VVIP van to their fleet.

This is why Coop Services Ltd have introduced a VVIP van to their fleet. For professionals seeking more than just a standard transport option, the Coop VVIP van offers a premium, high-class solution for group travel.

Packing style and sophistication, the nine-seater VVIP van is not just a means of transport – it is an experience that offers various five-class amenities on board, including fold-out tables, a fridge, a bar and an on-board TV. Fully air-conditioned and with leather seats, the Coop VVIP van is designed to provide a high-level comfortable space for transfers. But not only – thanks to its comfort and style, it is also a great space for meetings or simply to relax during busy schedules. When hurrying from one meeting to the next, it offers the right comfort so guests can recharge.

Used for corporate delegations, executive travel, the film industry, private tours, music artists and even weddings, the Coop VVIP van is the ideal choice for those who value style, comfort, and practicality in one.

Available for both full- and half-day hire, the Coop VVIP van ensures seamless and refined travel, offering a smooth, efficient experience for teams or guests.

A sophisticated, versatile transport solution for professionals who expect more.

For more information visit https://www.maltacoop.com/.