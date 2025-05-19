As a young student, I always found Shakespeare’s Seven Ages of Men, taken from his play As You Like It, amusing, if not outright funny. I had a much simpler concept of life: the world comprised young people eager to find their place in society and older people who worked hard to put bread on the table.

I remember distinctly my parents and grandparents who, like many others, worked until they dropped. Women generally stayed at home and slaved on the stoves to prepare meals, knit and sew clothes for their husbands or children, and made simple things like cakes or crochet doilies sold to better-off neighbours to earn a few extra shillings for the family. I was not aware of the concept of retirement, as the older people I knew kept going until they were sick and had to be cared for.

In the 1970s, an increasing number of women broke the mould and began professional lives. They are now retired or reaching retirement age, and many of them are struggling to cope with this daunting prospect.

Some years ago, the Skipton Building Society conducted a survey exploring certain retirement aspects. Some of these findings were hardly surprising.

“Men’s twilight years are among the best of their lives. Nearly half of the men consider retirement a positive opportunity to pursue new hobbies and interests and enjoy time pottering at home.”

What was more surprising was that 80 per cent of retired women “feel they have no purpose in life. With seemingly endless time on their hands, women are more likely to spend their later years worrying about health and feeling frustrated at the need to watch every penny. They are more likely to feel lonely”.

We must ensure that everyone continues to enjoy life despite the challenges that old age brings

As time goes by, we struggle to cope with our mortality. We find it difficult to accept that we are dispensable. Some struggle with the transition from paid employment to endless domesticity. We miss the disciplined routine of work: waking up at the same time every morning, dressing smartly, coping with traffic jams on the way to work, checking e-mails, social media and phone messages, socialising with colleagues and complaining about our nasty bosses.

As one retired woman told the Skipton researchers: “No matter how long you work with people, a sort of invisibility creeps in once you retire. You become someone that people used to know. I feel that I’m shrinking into obscurity, and I don’t yet know what to do about it.”

The organisational psychologist George Madine says: “Men typically derive a significant amount of their self-esteem from their job role, whereas women typically thrive on the friendships and camaraderie even if this is now changing as ever-increasing numbers of women are defining by their professional status.”

Some older people do not often go through this traumatic change. They take on the enviable role of full-time grand­parents enjoying the little plea­sures of caring for their children’s kids. They help their sons and daughters cope with the financial and emotional struggles of raising a family, with both parents working even when the children are too young to care for themselves.

Despite the physical demands of caring for young children, many find this phase in their lives the most rewarding and satisfying, even if it amounts to unpaid work.

Those nearing retirement should start thinking about how their lives will be affected as time passes and the routine of employment disappears. Taking up an enjoyable hobby is often not enough.

Long retirement is a relatively recent concept that has developed as men’s and women’s life expectancy has increased. What is missing is the lack of professional interest by business bosses, doctors, psychologists and social leaders in addressing the “sense of pain, whether due to isolation and feelings of uselessness or both that many newly retired people suffer from”.

Ageism is endemic in our society. A friend who is about as old as I am and runs a very successful business recently shocked me when he said he would never employ a 50-year-old to work in his company as “he would be nearing pensionable age quite soon”. When I challenged him to justify this statement in a context where he was still active well into his 70s, he could not develop a sensible argument.

As time goes by, we need to develop new retirement concepts. We must ensure that everyone continues to enjoy life despite the challenges that old age brings.