The defence teams of four men undergoing a trial by jury for their alleged roles in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are set to summon witnesses in their clients' defence.

This emerged during Wednesday’s sitting, after lawyer Ishmael Psaila finished defending his client Jamie Vella’s case.

The four men are brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, better known as Ta' Maksar, along with associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio (iċ-Ċiniż).

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are accused of providing the bomb used to assassinate Caruana Galizia in October 2017. George Degiorgio (and his brother Alfred) are already serving a 40-year sentence after admitting to placing the bomb under Caruana Galizia’s car and triggering it outside her Bidnija home.

Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning the October 2015 hit on lawyer Carmel Chircop, which prosecutors allege was carried out with the complicity of his brother Robert, along with Jamie Vella and Degiorgio.

They deny any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday morning, Psaila questioned the prosecutor’s choice to leave assistant commissioner Keith Arnaud’s testimony last before resting its case, and claimed that they did so to ensure so that Arnaud “fills in the blanks”.

Psaila reiterated that there was no evidence his client was involved in Chircop's murder, and that he ended up accused in the case “simply because Vince Muscat named him”.

Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is the prosecution's star witness in the case agains the four defendants.

Before the session broke off, Madam Justice Edwina Grima asked the defence if they had any witnesses to bring forward.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud for Adrian Agius said he summoned legal procurator Josette Attard.

It also emerged that Superintendent Sandra Zammit and police spokesperson Brandon Pisani will be called to testify on Wednesday afternoon.

The trial continues.