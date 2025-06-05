Members of a criminal gang have been convicted of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

A jury found Robert Agius, 41, and his associate Jamie Vella, 42, guilty of complicity in the car-bomb assassination of the journalist by supplying the military grade explosive that killed her in October 2017.

Vella was also convicted, along with Adrian Agius, 46, and George Degiorgio, 62, of involvement in the murder of Chircop who was gunned down as he entered a Birkirkara garage in October 2015. Vella, who pulled the trigger four times, and Degiorgio were found guilty of wilful homicide while Agius was found guilty of complicity by commissioning the killing.

Robert Agius was cleared of involvement in the murder of Chircop.

The notorious Ta’ Maksar gang – named after the family nickname of the Agius brothers - have long been on the radar of law enforcement.

They were finally arrested in 2021 after one of Caruana Galizia’s hitmen, Vincent ‘il-Koħħu’ Muscat struck a plea deal with the authorities.

His evidence was crucial in the six-week trial that also heard from 157 witnesses, including the victims’ families, members of the FBI and a former government minister.The men denied all seven charges laid against them.

The prosecutor has asked for them to be sentenced to life in prison. The jury of five men and four women had been deliberating since 9.30am on Thursday.

George Degiorgio shouts out

7.25pm The sitting is postponed until 7.45pm While the sitting was postponed, George Degiorgio shouted: “I will tell you from where the bomb came from, you did a bad mistake (ghamilt zball ikrah),”

We do not know who it was addressed to but all plainclothes police are on their feet.

Count 4: Carrying a weapon without a valid licence

7.23pm George Degiorgio found guilty. Jamie Vella found guilty

Count 3: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

7.23pm George Degiorgio found guilty. Jamie Vella found guilty

Count 7: Possessing dangerous explosives

7.24pm Robert Agius found guilty. Jamie Vella found guilty

Count 6: Complicity in the explosion that caused the death of Daphne Caruana

7.18pm Robert Agius found guilty. Jamie Vella found guilty.

Count 5: Complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

7.18pm Robert Agius found guilty. Jamie Vella found guilty.

Count 2: Complicity in the murder of Carmel Chircop

7.15pm Adrian Agius has been found guilty of complicity in the murder of Carmel Chircop but his brother Robert Agius has been found not guilty.

Count one: Guilty of murder of Carmel Chircop

7pm Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are found guilty of the murder of Carmel Chircop.

Jurors called in

7.12pm The jury of five men and four women take their seats. Everyone is asked to sit down except the accused.

Journalist's elderly father in court

7pm It's a packed courtroom. There are more than 10 police officers in the gallery, court martials, the four accused, lawyers, prosecutors and members of the media.

Daphne Caruana Galizia's father Michael Vella and sister Helene Asciak enter court. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Accused enter the courtoom

7pm The four men accused in this case have entered the courtroom. While the jury has been deliberating, they've been waiting at the Corradino Correctional Facility, where they've been held on remand since their arrests in 2021.

Family, media, police await verdict

6.53pm Among the people waiting to hear this verdict, following a six-week trial, are Daphne Caruana Galizia's father, sons, husband and sisters.