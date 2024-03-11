Malcolm Cutajar has been appointed Ambassador for Migration - a new post intended to strengthen work relating to migration in Malta and abroad.

Cutajar is a former CEO of the International Protection Agency, a state-run agency set up in 2020 which succeeded the Office of the Refugee Commissioner.

In appointing Cutajar, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said Malta is increasingly working internationally with the countries many migrants originate from.

Aside from working to return migrants who do not qualify for protection in Malta, the country is also working on initiatives that seek to stop migrant journeys at their source.

Cutajar's appointment, the minister said, strengthened the coordination of the country’s policy related to migration – both legal and illegal.

The new post fulfils a pledge made by the Labour government in its electoral manifesto for the 2022 general election. In its manifesto, Labour pledged to appoint an ambassador for migration to lead negotiations between Malta and third countries to return failed asylum seekers, among other things.

Cutajar will be replaced as CEO of the International Protection Agency by Mauro Farrugia.

Farrugia has worked in the social and immigration sectors for years and occupied several management roles in the public sector.