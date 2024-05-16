Malita Investments CEO Jennifer Falzon has denied allegations that she gave orders for voters’ addresses to be changed to that of an uninhabitable Siġġiewi housing block.

This comes after a court found that voters had been manipulated into changing the details of their identity cards and ordered the Electoral Commissioner to change the addresses back to the voters' actual addresses and to revise the electoral register accordingly.

The magistrate also found that Identità officials had gone to the site apparently under Falzon’s orders.

However, in a reply to questions sent by Times of Malta, Falzon says that she strongly refutes these allegations and that she has never communicated with Identità officials.

Falzon also said that she filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner on Wednesday, asking him to investigate the matter, including the possibility of any false testimony which may have been made in her regard as well as that of Malita Investments, a government-controlled real estate company.

“I have never communicated with any officials at Identita’ Malta, let alone given them instructions. Malita Investments is simply the landlord of the premises and its communications with tenants is limited to matters linked with the lease agreement and ancillary matters,” Falzon said.

“The Police Commissioner is also informed we would be available for a meeting to provide the Police with any information they may need,” she added.

In a news release, Malita Investments similarly also denied the allegations.

“The Company and its CEO unequivocally deny any allegations of wrongdoing. They assert that neither the Company nor its CEO has been involved in the process of changing identity card addresses. No instructions were ever given to Identita’ Agency officials on behalf of the Company,” the statement said.

“The only meetings organized by the Company were with prospective tenants entitled to housing units, specifically for the purpose of handing over the premises and completing the necessary forms for changes in water and electricity services.”

Malita Investments said that it is taking the allegations very seriously and has referred the matter to the police requesting immediate investigation.