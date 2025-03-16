Anne Marie Camilleri, an educator at Dingli primary school, recently represented Malta at the 2024 annual regional meeting of the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) programme in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The event brought together 120 participants from 26 countries, including educators, scientists, students and NASA representatives.

Joining Camilleri at the event were GLOBE country coordinator for Malta Paul Pace, deputy coordinator for Malta Ramona Mercieca and Karen Attard, a GLOBE teacher from Gozo College’s Ġużè Aquilina primary school and special unit, Sannat.

Participants engaged in hands-on workshops covering outdoor learning, inquiry-based education and sustainability initiatives. A key session on soil investigations demonstrated innovative ways to involve students in environmental science.

Mercieca led two impactful workshops during the meeting, training new GLOBE teachers and sharing successful stories from GLOBE Malta schools, which inspired participants from across the region.

A powerful reminder of the potential of student-led learning

At the GLOBE Market, Camilleri and Attard showcased students’ work on the phenology campaign, air quality and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) integration from their respective schools. The projects highlighted critical skills such as data analysis and research, fostering appreciation for collaborative science across borders.

A visit to a primary school in Rodica where pupils led scientific initiatives with impressive collaboration and problem-solving skills, was particularly inspiring. Camilleri described the experience as a powerful reminder of the potential of student-led learning.

Schools in the Maltese islands actively participate in several GLOBE campaigns, offering students opportunities to engage in hands-on environmental monitoring and collaborate with international partners.

For example, students monitor air quality in school environments, raise awareness about pollution and health, and investigate the role of bees as pollinators and their impact on biodiversity and sustainability.

They also track seasonal changes in vegetation to understand their relation to climate patterns and participate in international campaigns like the Urban Heat Island Effect Campaign, analysing temperature differences between urban and rural areas caused by human activities and infrastructure.

The regional meeting has inspired plans for new projects at both Dingli and Sannat primary schools, including outdoor learning activities.

Camilleri thanked the GLOBE Malta coordinators for their support, emphasising the importance of events like these in promoting environmental awareness and global collaboration.