Over 900 aircraft are listed in Malta's aircraft registry, twice as many as five years ago, transport minister Chris Bonett said on Friday.

Addressing the fourth edition of the annual aviation conference organised by Deloitte, Bonett hailed the sector's "unprecedented growth" saying that Malta’s aircraft registry continues to grow at a steady rate with an increasing number of commercial and private aircraft opting for Maltese registration “due to the robust regulatory framework and attractive tax incentives.”

“The fact that Malta adheres to the highest standards of international safety and operation has placed our country as the preferred jurisdiction for a number of airlines, aircraft leasing companies and private owners,” Bonett said.

He highlighted the “major advances” in the sector including improvements to Malta International Airport, the air traffic management systems, and the expansion of maintenance, repair and refurbishment (MRO) facilities.

“These initiatives strengthen Malta's aviation ecosystem and attract more foreign direct investment,” he said.

The conference, with the theme “Gaining from the boom: Making the most of a thriving market”, brought together a number of local and international stakeholders.