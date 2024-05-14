Malta International Airport welcomed 774,562 passengers in April, up by 9.3% over April 2023.

Aircraft movements increased by 9.6% and seat capacity increased by 10.5 per cent over the same month in 2023.

The average seat occupancy on flights decreased marginally to stand at 83.8 per cent.

April’s top markets were Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Poland. While the United Kingdom (+23.9 per cent), Germany (+4.5 per cent) and Poland (+47.0 per cent) outperformed their respective 2023 results, the Italian and French markets suffered a year-on-year drop of 2.8 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively.

MIA said that it had made an upward revision of its projections up to the end of the year. It expects to welcome 8.45 million passengers by the end of the year, surpassing 2023 results by approximately 650,000 passenger movements.

It expects revenue to total €132 million and net profit to reach €44 million, up by €2 million over earlier projections and €4m higher than in 2023.