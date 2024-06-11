Airport passenger movements in May broke the 2023 record by more than 18 per cent, MIA said on Tuesday.

It also reported substantial growth in aircraft movements and seat capacity and a strong seat load factor of 85.9 per cent.

Malta International Airport said it handled 858,402 passengers last month, up by 18.2 per cent, or more than 132,000.

That accompanied a 13.8 per cent increase in aircraft movements, with a total of 5,607 take-offs and landings recorded in May, and a rise of 14.1 per cent in seat capacity.

A high seat load factor of 85.9 per cent also demonstrated strong demand for air travel and efficient utilisation of available seats, MIA said.

Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany continued to dominate Malta International Airport’s market leaderboard, collectively holding just over 50 per cent of the market share.

France and Poland secured the fourth and fifth positions respectively, with Poland achieving the most substantial growth, increasing by 62.4 per cent over 2023.

Malta International Airport performance in May at a glance.