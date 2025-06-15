Malta’s startup ecosystem continues to gain international recognition for its resilience, innovation, and strategic positioning, as highlighted in the newly released 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) published by Startup Genome.

Now in its 13th edition, the GSER is considered the world’s most comprehensive research on startup ecosystems, drawing insights from more than five million companies across 350+ global ecosystems. In a year where many regions saw declines in startup performance, Malta stood out with its continued growth and ecosystem strength.

The GSER is considered the world’s most comprehensive research on startup ecosystems.

A notable achievement from this year’s report is Malta’s ranking among the top three ecosystems in the MENA region for ‘Bang for Buck’ – a key metric that assesses startup efficiency and the ability to generate high impact from available resources. This reflects Malta's unique combination of cost-effective operations, investor-friendly frameworks, and innovation-driven outcomes.

This performance is not accidental – it is the result of sustained effort and strategic investment. Malta Enterprise, the national economic development agency, has played a pivotal role in nurturing the ecosystem. Through targeted support schemes, international promotion, and collaboration with both public and private sector partners, Malta Enterprise has created an environment where founders can thrive.

Key initiatives include the Business Start Scheme and the Startup Finance Scheme, both designed to provide crucial funding and support to early-stage companies. In addition, the recently launched Malta Government Venture Capital Fund is enabling local and international investors to co-invest in high-potential startups, helping Malta to build a more robust financing pipeline.

In terms of sectoral strengths, the GSER 2025 highlights Fintech, Life Sciences, and Digital Technologies as areas where Malta is excelling. This success is underpinned by infrastructure, public digital initiatives and private sector innovation across key industries.

Malta's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, combined with its EU membership, gives startups based here a significant logistical and regulatory advantage. But beyond location, it's the island's ecosystem-building efforts that continue to drive growth.

Malta has a unique combination of cost-effective operations, investor-friendly frameworks, and innovation-driven outcomes.

These efforts are closely aligned with Malta’s Vision 2050, the national strategy that places innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation at the heart of the country’s long-term economic development. Startups are a key pillar in this vision, enabling Malta to build a future-ready, competitive, and inclusive economy.

An important part of Malta’s ecosystem momentum is the annual Malta Startup Festival, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from across the region to celebrate progress, share knowledge, and foster collaboration. The festival is a vibrant showcase of the island’s dynamic startup community and reinforces Malta’s position as a growing hub for innovation.

As the global economy increasingly relies on innovation and entrepreneurship to fuel growth, Malta’s steady rise is a clear signal of its potential. With Malta Enterprise at the helm of this transformation, the country is steadily earning its place on the global startup map.

Access the full GSER 2025 report: https://startupgenome.com/gser2025