Malta assumed the presidency of the Council of Europe on Wednesday, with Foreign Minister Ian Borg receiving the gavel to chair the Committee of Ministers for the next six months.

It is the fourth time that Malta has headed the group. Its new term coincides with the 60th anniversary of Malta’s membership, "underscoring the country’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and the principles of this Organisation," the Foreign Ministry said.

In his first address as the chairperson of the Committee of Ministers, Borg stated that Malta steps into this role "with gratitude, commitment, and a deep sense of responsibility, to protect the most vulnerable and uphold the values of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.”

He also outlined the priorities of the Maltese presidency which include enhancing the protection of children and promoting their best interest; combatting violence and discrimination, upholding human dignity; empowering youth, safeguarding democracy and the rule of law.

Malta will also focus on efforts to protect the people of the Organisation’s member states, especially the most vulnerable, by taking stronger action against false information and harmful online content.

Malta is also committed to tackling hate speech and violence, because in a society that values fundamental rights and freedoms, there is no place for either, Borg said.

“A society that invests in its children is one that invests in peace and a more humane, sustainable and inclusive future. It is with this conviction that we will put the protection of children as a main priority,” Borg said.

A key initiative will be the hosting of a ministerial conference to mark the 15th anniversary of the Lanzarote Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, encouraging member states to continue fighting online exploitation and abuse.

Malta will also host the Specialised Conference of Ministers responsible for Youth and the European Youth Work Convention. “Youth are key agents of change. They bring fresh perspectives to democratic processes,” the foreign minister said

The Maltese Presidency will also celebrate several historic anniversaries, including the 75th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights. “This Convention has been a cornerstone of human rights protection and democratic stability on our continent. We need to continue to safeguard it, as it remains our most vital legal and ethical compass in the face of pressing and evolving challenges,” Borg said.

“Solidarity with Ukraine will remain at the heart of our efforts, driven by a steadfast commitment to ease the suffering of millions of civilians caught in this conflict,” Borg added, reminding that Malta will continue supporting Ukraine’s recovery, while advancing the efforts of the Council of Europe to seek justice and accountability.