Malta seems to be backing the European Commission's call for the controversial 'return hubs' set up outside the European Union to process migrants whose applications for asylum have been rejected.

Italy this week transferred 16 men from Bangladesh and Egypt to such a centre in Albania, which Amnesty International has called a "cruel experiment (that) is a stain on the Italian government".

Italy will run two migrant centres in Albania surrounded by high walls and security cameras - the centres will be operated under Italian law, with Italian security and staff, with judges hearing cases by video from Rome.

In a letter to member states ahead of talks in Brussels with a focus on migration, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would "be able to draw lessons from this experience in practice".

Speaking to journalists following the talks, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday migration could no longer be dealt with through "traditional solutions".

Instead, the EU should look at "innovative solutions", he said.

Abela referred to Malta's 'solution' four years ago when Malta was in a "desperate situation" during COVID and detained asylum seekers on vessels at sea.

He said that that 'solution' had been criticised back then, however, EU states' realities soon started to align as the pressure caused by migration started being felt by all, he said.

"One of the main solutions [to irregular migration] remains preventing people from leaving... in our case from Libya, which is not the originating country of irregular migration, but a country that migrants pass through.

"The return policy is also important as is the need for innovative solutions... a number of months ago [Malta] proposed the concept of the 'return hubs mechanism' through which failed asylum seekers without documents are taken to a safe third country," he added.

Abela insisted Malta always prioritised saving lives that were put at risk by criminal organisations who trafficked people and were also involved in the contraband of fuel and drug trafficking among others.

"These are organised crime circles with a lot of funding and which at times hide behind illegitimate NGOs.

"However we are dealing with innocent people and we have always followed the principle of saving lives. The best form of saving lives at sea is to prevent their departure."