Yesterday the National Book Council published the list of titles submitted for consideration to the 2025 National Book Prize and Terramaxka Prize (the National Book Prize for Children and Young Adults), both of which will be awarded to outstanding works published in 2024. Widely regarded as the highest literary recognition in Malta, the National Book Prize honours authors, editors, translators, publishers and illustrators for books published with a locally issued ISBN during the preceding year – and there are lots to choose from.

There are nearly 150 titles under consideration ranging from spiritual poetry to military history, from a new episode in the popular Fables from Miragasia series to a New Year’s Eve murder...

