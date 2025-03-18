A company responsible for a quarter of cruise liner arrivals in Grand Harbour has committed to having its ships hooked up to the shore power grid when they berth here.

Carnival Cruise Line vessels will turn off their fuel-burning engines and receive electricity via a shore-to-ship cable instead.

“This initiative is expected to significantly enhance air quality in the Grand Harbour, directly benefiting the thousands of residents and visitors in the region,” a government statement said.

The government officially launched Shore-to-Ship technology last July, following an eight-month trial phase.

“Till now liners could choose whether they wanted to use the shore to ship or keep their engines running when docked. Their decision revolves around things like oil prices for example,” sources said.

Cruise liners will only be legally required to use shore power supplies (OPS) in 2030 when European regulations take effect.

But Tuesday’s agreement will mean that cruise ships owned by Carnival Cruises will always plug in.

Speaking at an event marking the agreement with Transport Malta, Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said the agreement would bring shared social and financial value, “whilst taking steps to look after the natural environment”.

The government said many of the company’s cruise liners regularly call at Malta.

One liner home ports every week in Valletta during the summer season.

P&O Cruises Azura is also currently undergoing a drydock refit in Malta and will then be fully equipped and ready to connect with the shore power systems.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who presided over the deal said cruise liners contribute approximately €88 million annually to Malta’s economy, with nearly €40 million directly generated by passengers during their visits.

He said the Shore Power Agreement goes beyond alignment with European Union regulations. “It is about leadership. It is about showing the world that a small island nation like Malta can lead the way in sustainable maritime practices,” Abela said.

Transport minister Chris Bonett said that through shore to ship energy, “the harbour experience is changing in a profound way”.

“By connecting these ships to clean, onshore electricity, we’re effectively lifting the burden of pollution from the shoulders of the surrounding communities,” he said.

Energy minister Miriam Dalli was also at the signing ceremony.