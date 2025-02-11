Stephen Montefort, the newly appointed Malta High Commissioner to the UK, has accepted the Malta Business Network’s (MBN) invitation to serve as the organisation’s honorary president.

The announcement was made during the latest MBN networking event, attended by Cathy Ward, the UK’s High Commissioner to Malta, and Joseph Zammit Tabona, former High Commissioner and chair of the Malta Business Network Foundation.

The event also saw the presence of MBN members, their guests, and business leaders and professionals with significant connections to both Malta and the UK.

Montefort with Joseph Zammit Tabona, former Maltese High Commissioner to the UK and chair of the Malta Business Network Foundation and Cathy Ward, British High Commissioner to Malta.

Held at the Maltese High Commission in London, the event provided an opportunity for members to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights and strengthen business ties between the two nations.

The High Commissioner expressed his appreciation for MBN’s role in fostering collaboration and promoting Maltese business interests within the UK. By accepting the honorary presidency, the professor reaffirmed Malta’s commitment to enhancing economic and professional relationships between the two countries.