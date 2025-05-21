Malta’s approach to cancer patient care has been recognised by a European Commission observatory as best practice and recommended for adoption by other countries.

Earlier this year, the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies listed Malta’s cancer care services and initiatives as one of the practices across the continent that “can inform new actions to better tackle cancer across Europe”.

The system, which has been developed over the past decade by a team of professionals spearheaded by the Directorate for Cancer Care Pathways (DCCP), introduced a fast-track e-referral system that allows general physicians to refer patients quickly to specialists, significantly reducing waiting times for initial consultations, among other things.

It also made the testing process far quicker, in some cases bringing waiting times down from seven months to just 31 days.

The system also introduced the concept of nurse navigators – nurses whose job is to guide cancer patients through the bureaucracy of their treatment process with a specialised, tailor-made care plan.

The nurse navigator guides the patient through a maze of services, protocols and forms during one of the toughest periods of their life, improving the overall quality of the therapeutic experience.

Nurse navigators also offer critical emotional support during the challenging treatment process, helping to reduce the stress that often accompanies a cancer diagnosis.

Emergency admissions down 25%

Speaking to Times of Malta, DCCP director Dr Danika Marmarà explained the system has also relieved pressure on the emergency department by reducing cancer patient admissions by at least 25 per cent, as patients who previously would have gone to the hospital now have their needs met when they contact their nurse navigator.

Marmarà studied cancer care in the UK, focusing her research on why patients often fall through the cracks of the treatment system or are struck by bewilderment in the face of the distressing exigencies of testing and treatment.

System still lacks essential health workers - EU Commission

The DCCPs efforts were also hailed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2022, which advised other countries to consider following in Malta’s footsteps.

The EU Commission observatory, however, warned that the system still lacks essential health workers, “including nurses, pharmacists, psychologists and other health professionals” and that “more investment in human resources is needed” to enable the expansion of services.

Survivorship and care in the community

In 2019, the directorate also set up the survivorship unit, which provides continued support to patients after they have completed their cancer treatments.

This unit ensures that patients receive follow-up physical and emotional care and assistance as they transition to recovery.

The unit provided support to over 47,000 patients, offering one-on-one calls and other services.

The oncology service has also expanded its services to include home cancer care, allowing patients to receive treatment at home or in the community through chemotherapy portable pumps, and is currently carrying pilot testing of an oncology outreach service to provide interventions in patients’ homes.

This approach reduces the need for hospital visits, making care more convenient and comfortable for patients.

Moreover, it is also setting up a research team to analyse hospital admission trends and other cancer data, to be better equipped and efficiently prepared for future demands.

“We’re trying to make every step of the way easier, quicker and more efficient for patients – from the moment they suspect cancer, through testing, diagnosis, treatment and post-treatment,” Marmarà said.

“Our aim is improving and developing cancer services, coordination of care and ensuring continuity of care across the whole cancer care pathway.”