Around 40 volunteers of the Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija (Malta Catholic Action) participated in a seminar at the Iklin parish centre held as part of the project Mumenti.

The event, held on February 17, was meant to give the volunteers a chance to socialise and included an artistic workshop, during which artist Ian Stilon helped participants use symbolism and visual representations to express their thoughts and emotions.

Last week, the Malta Catholic Action celebrated 94 years since its foundation. A small group of university students came up with the idea on April 5, 1929, through the guidance of Fr Danjel Callus. On February 19, 1930, the official statute of the organisation was approved by the archbishop of the time. Since then, the organisation commemorates its anniversary on this day.

Over the years, many youth groups were founded in different parishes, with the common aim of conveying the message of the Church and to be of service to others. This small initiative developed into one of the largest Maltese Catholic organisations in existence today.

Mumenti, supported by Arts Council Malta, runs until February 2025. The next part of the project will feature more artistic workshops. There will be art, music, dance, drama and writing workshops. The latter will see young and elderly people corresponding by post, with the aim to build and strengthen the sense of community and fraternity within the organisation.

The Malta Catholic Action is also planning a number of cultural visits around Malta in the coming months. Later on this year, through the Mumenti project, a group of young people will also be trained in creating a podcast, where they will have the opportunity to interview and discuss topics and subjects with the older members of the organisation.