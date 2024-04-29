The China Cultural Centre in Malta with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Malta and Santa Luċija Local Council, celebrated the Spring Fair and World Tai Chi Day, last Saturday, April 27, at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Counselor Peng Yijun, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, said that Tai Chi has always held a great significance as an integral part of traditional Chinese culture. The profound influence of Tai Chi has touched people all over the world through its unique philosophical principles and practice forms. Promoting harmony, balance and tolerance, Tai Chi is a living embodiment of the essence of Chinese culture.

Tasting genuine Chinese tea.

Frederick Cutajar, Vice Mayor of Santa Luċija Local Council, welcomed the general public who gathered at the garden in order to join the celebrations. He was pleased to see the participation of the Aurora Folk Group this year, particularly since his grandfather was a Gozitan as well.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta was pleased to note that the annual Spring Fair has become a signature event favoured by the local community. It was joyful to see that this day serves as a platform for cultural exchanges and collaboration between China and Malta.

In 2020, the centuries-old art of Tai Chi has been recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. Originating during the mid-17th century, Tai Chi is distinguished by its gentle, flowing motions synchronised with controlled breathing, fostering both mental balance and a harmonious state of mind. While it may seem slow, Tai Chi effectively improves muscle strength, flexibility, balance, and, to a lesser extent, aerobic fitness without causing breathlessness.

Tai Chi performance by the Malta Yang Family Tai Chi Association.

Those attending at the Spring Fair had the opportunity to see performances presented by the Malta Yang Family Tai Chi Association who demonstrated the Tai Chi essential form 22, the Tai Chi sword form and the Chen Style Tai Chi boxing. Moreover, the 19th Chinese Medical Team from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine performed the Tai Chi fan and the simplified Tai Chi 24 form.

Other performances included a Pipa solo by virtuoso Guo Mei, a solo dance by dancer Wang Zhilin, a vocal solo by singer Mikaela Borg, a Hulusi solo by Xie Tiantian who is currently a doctor of Zheng He Traditional Chinese Medicine Education Centre at MCAST, and a Hanfu costume demonstration.

This year saw the special participation of the Gozitan Aurora Folk Group who entertained the public with traditional dancing and singing.

Families and children also had the chance to sample Chinese delicacies and genuine Chinese tea, try their hand at Chinese calligraphy and their luck at winning lovely Chinese souvenirs by responding to challenging questions about China.