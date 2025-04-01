The Civil Protection Department is deploying four officers to Libya to help determine the cause of fires which have destroyed dozens of homes in the municipality Al-Asabaa over the past weeks.

The Home Affairs Ministry said this support is being provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which in the past also enabled Malta to provide humanitarian support following emergencies in Greece, Libya, and Turkey.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the Civil Protection Department was reaffirming its crucial role of not only assisting and saving lives in Malta but also offering help and expertise on behalf of the Maltese government to a nation in need.

The Libya Observer reported in February that the Libyan Interior Ministry had set up an urgent investigation into the mysterious fires that broke out in several houses in Alasabaa in western Libya.

The mayor of Al-Asabaa Municipality, Imad Al-Maqtouf, said that local houses had been catching fire for several days for unknown reasons, confirming that 30 houses were damaged or destroyed. Seventeen people suffered burns and smoke inhalation.