Manuela Tesse has selected 23 players as the Malta women’s side launch their preparations for their upcoming Euro 2025 qualifications against Northern Ireland and Portugal.

The Maltese selection will take on the Northern Irish side on April 5 before hosting Portugal, participants in last year’s World Cup, on April 9.

Eight players from domestic champions Birkirkara are included in the squad, including club captain Stephania Farrugia, as Jose Borg’s side have just lifted their 12th Assikura Women’s League title.

More details on SportsDesk. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.