Manuela Tesse has selected 23 players as the Malta women’s side launch their preparations for their upcoming Euro 2025 qualifications against Northern Ireland and Portugal.

The Maltese selection will take on the Northern Irish side on April 5 before hosting Portugal, participants in last year’s World Cup, on April 9.

Eight players from domestic champions Birkirkara are included in the squad, including club captain Stephania Farrugia, as Jose Borg’s side have just lifted their 12th Assikura Women’s League title.

