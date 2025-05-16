Malta is at a crossroads. As much of the world turns inward, this island nation is boldly looking outward – embracing cultural exchange, investing in creativity and staking its claim on the global contemporary art scene.

And nowhere is that spirit more evident than at MICAS, Malta’s new contemporary art museum, which is already emerging as a vital space for both international and Maltese artists.

This story begins, for me, far from Malta – in Karachi, where I was born, and in Philadelphia, where I began my career in the art world as a curator at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Later, in New York City’s auction houses and galleries, I learned that collecting art is about more than acquisition; it is about intention. Curating with purpose means telling stories, shaping perspectives and elevating individual works into a collective cultural experience.

That’s the role museums play and why they matter. While the art world spans curators, dealers, collectors and gallerists, true connoisseurship and meaningful collections are born from closely looking and learning from those who entrusted their legacies to museums.

It is inside the museums that narratives take shape and where art gains its deeper resonance.

And it’s this belief that brought me to MICAS and to Malta. As chair of the MICAS International Committee, my role has been to assemble a team of advisors who are not only leaders in their fields but who care deeply about art and are willing to give back.

Timothy Rub, Director Emeritus of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, was the first to join. Soon we are to be joined by William Cornog, a collector from Dallas, Texas, and former global head of KKR Capstone. Like all of us on the committee, they serve voluntarily.

From our first visit, it was clear that Malta is in a unique moment: full of energy and open to the world. The government’s investment in MICAS is not just about infrastructure; it’s about vision. At a time when nationalism and isolationism are on the rise, Malta is leaning into internationalism – and it shows.

Great museums are not built by directors and curators alone; they are built by communities

The mandate of the MICAS International Committee is clear: to establish MICAS as a world-class exhibition space that attracts leading contemporary artists while also providing a global platform for Maltese artists whose work resonates far beyond the island’s shores.

That vision is already being realised under the leadership of the MICAS board, led by its executive chair, Phyllis Muscat, as well as artistic director Edith Devaney. Devaney’s decades at London’s Royal Academy, as well as working with artists such as Jasper Johns and David Hockney, lend serious credibility to the project. Through my own relationships with artists like Antony Gormley, Tracey Emin, and Jonas Wood, I’ve sought to open doors to help MICAS grow its reach and reputation.

The results are undeniable. Earlier this year, Reggie Burrows Hodges – one of the most important painters of his gene­ration – relocated his studio to Malta after a visit. In February, Antony Gormley spent six days at MICAS and left deeply inspired. These are not one-off moments; they are signs of real momentum.

And this is only the beginning. MICAS is now preparing its first group exhibition of six leading Maltese contemporary artists. Later this year, it will open a groundbreaking exhibition devoted to the seminal American painter Milton Avery and his enduring influence on contemporary art. It will mark a rare moment in Europe: Malta will present Avery’s work alongside that of artists such as Henni Alftan, Harold Ancart, March Avery, Andrew Cranston, Gary Hume, Nicolas Party and Jonas Wood. The show will firmly place Malta on the international cultural map.

This is the kind of programming that makes a statement. It says: we are serious. We are here. We are ready.

For more than a decade, I have hosted an annual gathering during Art Basel Miami Beach to support institutions I believe in. Past gatherings have benefited the National Gallery in Washington, DC, the Norton Museum in Florida and the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. This year, that gathering will support MICAS.

But for MICAS to truly thrive, the Maltese public must embrace it – not only as an institution but as a symbol of what Malta can become. Great museums are not built by directors and curators alone; they are built by communities. They require belief, participation and pride.

The question is no longer whether Malta can enter the global art conversation. It already has. The question now is: How far can it go?

Waqas Wajahat

MICAS has the vision. It has the talent. And it has the moment. The world is paying attention. Let’s make it count.

Waqas Wajahat is chair, MICAS International Committee.