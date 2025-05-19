On May 14, Malta assumed the presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, marking a significant milestone that coincides with the 60-year anniversary since it acceded to this esteemed organisation.

Throughout our membership, we have actively engaged in constructive dialogue, acquired valuable insights, widened our knowledge and shared our own expertise and experience. This active participation enabled us to strengthen our national legislation and institutions, reinforcing the protection of human rights, democracy and the rule of law – principles that will remain central during Malta’s presidency.

In practical terms, the presidency entails that Malta decides on the priorities of the Committee of Ministers, sets its agenda, chairs the committee’s meetings and steers the discussions over the next six months. This presidency presents a unique opportunity for Malta to offer strategic guidance, foster dialogue and

revitalise discussions on topics that have received less attention in recent years. It also addresses issues requiring urgent and focused attention, in light of today’s new and emerging challenges.

Malta’s upcoming political programme is both ambitious and multifaceted. The programme will encompass three ministerial-level conferences where the respective ministers responsible for children’s rights, justice and youth will convene in Valletta to deliberate on collaborative actions pertinent to their areas of responsibility. More than 40 other policy events will be held throughout the six months.

Recognised as a leader in promoting LGBTI+ rights, Malta is launching its presidency calendar by hosting the 12th edition of the IDAHOT Forum this month. In addition to this event and other high-level conferences, the agenda will also include discussions on the threats posed by disinformation, the role of artificial intelligence and technology in the fight against human trafficking, the protection of the best interests of the child and on ending sexism and violence against women in politics.

Several technical meetings are scheduled to convene in Malta, including the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ), the Committee of the Parties to the Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse (Lanzarote Committee) and the coordinating bodies of the Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence.

We embrace unity in diversity - Francesca Camilleri Vettiger

While these events will take place in Malta, a comprehensive political agenda will concurrently unfold in Strasbourg. Among our central topics are combating harmful gender stereotypes, addressing the circumstances of displaced Ukrainian children and preventing and countering hate speech and hate crimes.

Additionally, we will promote peacebuilding values among youth and commemorate milestone anniversaries, especially the 75th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights and the 35th anniversary of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

In line with our sustained commitment as a strategic bridge at the heart of the Mediterranean, we will continue to enhance the initiatives of the North-South Centre, which Malta has successfully presided over for the past three years, including the co-organisation of a conference on the governance of artificial intelligence, in Lisbon. The centre’s objectives – dialogue, solidarity and meaningful youth participation – align with the priorities of our presidency.

Additionally, holding the Committee of Ministers’ presidency also entails a cultural programme that showcase Maltese talent in Strasbourg, as well as in the margins of the high-level events hosted in our country. This programme reaffirms the role of culture in fostering unity, as we embrace unity in diversity, which defines our shared European identity. It becomes even more significant at a time of increasing geopolitical tensions and divisions.

The upcoming six months represent a significant opportunity to strengthen our position as a credible international partner, enhance collaboration, cooperation and synergies with other nations and international organisations, while increasing the visibility of the Council of Europe and the fundamental values it upholds.

The Maltese presidency is another opportunity to confirm that our geographic limitations do not constrain our potential, nor hinder our aspirations, values or ambitions. Through dedicated efforts and a compelling vision, we can once again achieve success, not just for Malta, but also for Europe.