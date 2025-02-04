In the grand sweep of history, some small actors have had a significant impact on events. Malta is one such actor.

Situated in the heart of the Mediterranean, it has served for millennia as a crossroads linking Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its influence extends far beyond its shores, demonstrating how strategic geography can amplify even the smallest voices on the global stage. From the ancient Phoenicians and the Knights of St John to the British Empire’s control, Malta has shaped the Mediterranean’s geopolitical and cultural landscape in remarkable ways.

Malta’s centrality made it an essential outpost for great powers. Its strategic position ensured it was highly contested, often at the crossroads of shifting empires and military campaigns.

Yet, Malta’s significance is not solely derived from its occupiers; it has actively shaped events. The island became a hub for trade, culture and military influence, connecting Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Malta’s contribution to imperialism and its interactions with Africa cannot be seen merely as the passive experience of a small colony under a larger power. Instead, Malta emerges as a notable participant in the imperial project, its people leveraging maritime expertise and cultural adaptability to play a role disproportionate to their size. The island’s history reveals an active role where its people – explorers, administrators, merchants, and labourers – were integral players in networks of trade, exploration and diplomacy that spanned continents.

The 19th century saw European imperialism converge with Africa’s vast resources. Among the areas attracting European interest was the White Nile – a vital artery for trade, exploration and expansion. Here, the story of Andrea Debono (1821–1871), a Maltese merchant, shows how small actors could play meaningful roles in the global machinations of empire. Debono’s maritime expertise, honed on the docks of Senglea, led him to become a notable figure in the ivory trade along the White Nile in the 1840s.

Debono’s activities in the Sudanese frontier exemplified Malta’s role as a link between Africa and Europe. His expertise in navigating African trade routes was instrumental in facilitating the imperial goals of European powers. His trade routes, built upon careful negotiation with African rulers and Ottoman officials, contributed to European understanding of Africa’s geography and commerce.

While Debono’s contributions reflect the merchant’s role in facilitating empire, James Martin’s (1857–1925) work represents the administrator’s influence in shaping imperial infrastructure.

Born in Marsa, Malta’s port city, Martin was steeped in the island’s mercantile culture. His fluency in the languages and customs of East Africa, coupled with his administrative acumen, made him an important figure in British colonial expansion.

Arriving in Zanzibar in the 1870s, Martin became a respected member of the British administration of East Africa. His lasting legacy lies in his involvement with the Uganda Railway project, a cornerstone of British imperial ambitions. As part of the team tasked with locating depot sites, Martin identified the plateau that would become Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. By selecting Nairobi, he influenced Kenya’s colonial history and contributed to the region’s modernisation and integration into global trade networks.

Martin’s career, however, was not without complexities. As a Maltese subject within the British imperial system, he often found himself marginalised within the colonial hierarchy. Despite significant contributions, he never achieved the full status and recognition granted to British officials. This marginalisation highlights the stratified nature of empire, where even essential contributions were undervalued.

Malta’s role in Africa was also intertwined with imperial power networks during the global conflicts of the 20th century. World War II underscored the island’s strategic importance as a military base and hub for mobilising labour forces from across the empire. Thousands of Basotho men were recruited from Southern Africa to serve in the African Auxiliary Pioneer Corps, tasked with essential roles supporting the Allied war effort.

These workers, who toiled in harsh conditions on construction projects like airstrips, represent another dimension of Malta’s connection to Africa.

Their contributions, often overlooked in official histories, highlight the colonial powers’ reliance on their subjects’ labour to maintain global dominance. The presence of these workers in Malta is a poignant reminder of the imperial world’s interconnectedness.

At the same time, Malta’s involvement in the war exposed the vulnerabilities of small colonies within larger imperial structures. The internment of Maltese nationals in Uganda, suspected of pro-Italian sympathies, reveals the precarious position of colonial subjects caught in imperial conflict. Their experiences underscore the fragility of colonial loyalty and the complex dynamics of allegiance in the empire.

Malta’s wartime contributions also speak to its capacity for fostering collaboration among diverse groups.

The cooperation required to achieve wartime goals – through the labour of Basotho workers or the resilience of Maltese exiles – highlights Malta’s role as a microcosm of imperial interconnectedness. While rooted in inequality, these networks were integral to the Allied effort and reflect Malta’s enduring ability to function as a bridge between cultures and continents.

Malta’s historical and contemporary engagement with Africa speaks to the enduring legacy of small nations in global affairs. From its role as a key outpost in past imperial networks to its present-day contributions to European and global diplomacy, Malta’s story is one of adaptability and regional influence.

Figures like Debono and Martin exemplify how Malta has actively participated in shaping history. Debono’s work highlighted Malta’s role as a link between Europe and Africa, while Martin’s contributions underscored the island’s involvement in the infrastructure of empire.

As Malta moves further into the 21st century, its role as a bridge between Europe and Africa remains relevant.

Its EU membership amplifies its ability to advocate for African priorities within European forums, while its geographic location cements its importance in addressing migration, security and economic development. Malta’s evolving neutrality and contributions to global diplomacy, such as its participation in the United Nations Security Council, demonstrate its ability to adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape while maintaining its historical values.

As the world grapples with challenges that transcend borders – climate change, migration shifting power dynamics – Malta’s story serves as a testament to the enduring influence of even the smallest actors in history’s grand sweep. Its experiences, shaped by geography and ambition, remind us that size need not limit influence.

In Malta’s journey, we see a microcosm of global history – where geography, ambition and adaptability converge to leave a definite imprint on the world.

Charles Sultana

Charles Sultana is a senior diplomat serving within Malta’s ministry for foreign affairs and tourism. He currently works on African affairs. Previously, he served as Malta’s ambassador to Kuwait, Egypt and Qatar. The views expressed are his personal opinions.