The government needs to continue fighting for a culture that favours equality, but in terms of LGBTIQ+ legislation, Malta “has done all that was needed to be done,” Robert Abela said.

The Prime Minister was speaking after delivering a keynote address at the European IDAHOT+ Forum, a conference dedicated to advancing LGBTIQ+ rights, equality, and inclusion.

“If you look at the legislation, I think we did what needed to be done to bring about big changes, including civil unions, same-sex marriage, as well as other changes,” Abela told journalists on Tuesday morning.

The government has also done a lot to fight against a culture of discrimination, he said.

“More than legislative changes, what we need to continue working on is to keep on sending a strong message that equality is the most important value in our society,” he said.

Speaking a few days after Malta retained its top spot in a European ranking for LGBTIQ+ protection and human rights, Abela said more needed to be done.

The conference on Tuesday focused on the ongoing violence and discrimination that threaten the safety and dignity of LGBTIQ+ individuals.

In his speech, Abela celebrated the government’s progress on LGBTIQ+ issues, saying that Malta has made large strides in the area.

Equality Junior Minister Rebecca Buttigieg said the government’s “sustained commitment” has led to Malta placing at the top of ILGA-Europe’s Equality Index for ten consecutive years, among 49 European countries.

However, Buttigieg said she was worried that LGBTIQ+ rights were being eroded in some countries, including in the EU.