Malta expressed "doubts" about a joint EU statement to mark two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, government sources have said.

Maltese negotiators were uncomfortable about a pledge to send missiles to Ukraine, one source told Times of Malta, saying "we couldn’t endorse a text that encourages the delivery of lethal weapons”.

Another source said Malta could not comfortably support the language on defence as proposed in the statement but that it was open to further discussions about a joint statement condemning Russian aggression to mark two years since the start of the war.

But an EU official dismissed that as spin.

"Malta endorsed the text," the official said. "A footnote within the statement that noted that any military commitments would be provided 'in full respect of the security and defence policies of certain member states' was included specifically for countries like Malta."

"Ultimately the discussions went nowhere as there was no consensus," the official added, referring to an outright veto of the statement by Hungary, as reported by Bloomberg and Politico.

The failure to achieve consensus meant the EU was forced to issue the statement signed by Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola, without the endorsement of its 27 member states.

Prepared by outgoing EU Council president Michel, the statement calls for "strong and unwavering political, military, financial, economic, diplomatic and humanitarian support” to Ukraine.

It also states that the EU “will continue to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs, including deliveries of urgently needed ammunition and missiles.”

Maltese government sources said that the explicit pledge to provide military aid was of concern to the government, given Malta’s status as a neutral country. The sources also said that Malta had argued at EU Council level that EU institutions have been largely silent about war in Gaza.

Malta has repeatedly condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine and called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory but has limited its aid to humanitarian assistance.

Sources said it last delivered a shipment of mine protection equipment to Ukraine in December.

Saturday marks the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coincides with a difficult period for Kyiv, which finds itself on the back foot as billions of promised military aid have failed to materialise.

In a statement on social media, Prime Minister Robert Abela noted that Russia’s aggression was unprovoked.

“The most visible victims are civilians who we must protect,” Abela said. “Malta does its part by providing humanitarian aid and will continue to promote peace and social progress amongst all nations.”

Malta's Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said the country's support for Ukraine "remains unwavering".

"Witnessed firsthand the suffering of the Ukrainian people during my recent visit to Kiev," Borg said. "This war must end."

The joint statement sent out by Michel, EU Commission President von der Leyen and EU Parliament President Metsola pledges to continue work to allow Ukraine to join the 27-country bloc while providing financial aid.

European defence industry production will be ramped up, the three EU presidents said, “which will allow us to step up our military support and cooperation with Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening our defence readiness and European sovereignty.”