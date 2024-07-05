Malta Drama Academy, an institution developing programmes through the arts in Malta for the last 20 years, announced a leadership transition and a strategic partnership with Creative Education (CrEd) International.

Alan Montanaro, the director who spearheaded the academy, has stepped aside allowing him to focus on international creative learning initiatives. He expressed his confidence in his successor, David Hirst, currently the Academy’s principal, a seasoned educator and stage professional with over 30 years of international experience.

“David is the right man for the job,” said Montanaro. “His dedication to education and the arts and his extensive experience will ensure that Malta Drama continues to thrive."

Under Hirst’s leadership, Malta Drama is set to become the official representative of Creative Education International (CrEd) in Malta. CrEd offers a dynamic and internationally recognised approach to education through drama and the creative arts.

“This move signifies our evolution as an organisation,” said Hirst. “CrEd’s programmes empower individuals of all ages to develop essential 21st-century life skills such as communication, creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and confidence through weekly drama and musical theatre classes – skills that benefit them not only in the arts but in all aspects of life too.”

This partnership brings new benefits to Malta Drama students, including a wider range of programmes since CrEd offers a comprehensive curriculum that caters to various interests, age groups and disciplines in drama, performing arts and musical theatre.

It also allows for an enhanced learning experience since the combination of CrEd’s approach with Malta Drama’s established expertise creates a transformative learning environment for students.

CrEd programmes lead to globally recognised qualifications since these are partnered with Trinity College London, a world-renowned exam board, offering students internationally recognised qualifications.

During Malta Drama’s annual student showcase, Montanaro was recognised for his contributions to creative education over the past 20 years. His dedication to making the arts accessible to all children has had a profound impact on countless lives. As a founding director of CrEd International, Montanaro looks forward to continuing his work on a global scale.

