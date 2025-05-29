Malta’s economy grew by 3 per cent in real terms during the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by strong domestic demand and positive foreign trade, according to provisional estimates released on Thursday by the National Statistics Office.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose to €5.5 billion, marking an increase of €283.5 million—or 5.4 per cent in nominal terms—compared to the same period last year.

Domestic demand contributed 2.5 percentage points to the overall growth, while foreign trade added a further 0.5 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the GDP deflator, which reflects the impact of price changes on the economy, rose by 2.4 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2024. This marks a slight decrease from the 2.9 per cent recorded in the final quarter of 2024, suggesting a modest easing of inflationary pressures.

The data reflects continued resilience in Malta’s economy as it maintains stable growth momentum into 2025.