Malta’s EU accession and that of other nine countries (Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia) in 2004 was commemorated through a photographic exhibition in the main square of Kansalaistori in the Finnish capital city, Helsinki.

Titled EU’s Big Bang 2004: A Short Photographic Journey Back In Time, the exhibition opened on May 7.

All the ambassadors of the accredited EU countries to Finland, as well as representative officials of the European Commission, Finnish members of parliament and other distinguished guests were present for the event.

Heikki Autto, an MP at the Finnish Parliament, Maria Blassar, head of the Office of the European Commission Repre­sentation in Helsinki, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Finland, Adam Voj­tech, and Kenneth Vella, the Ambassador of Malta to Estonia and Finland, were invited to give opening speeches.

On behalf of his fellow ambassadors, Vella thanked the Representation of the European Commission in Helsinki and the Office of the Finnish Parliament for their support.

He also remarked that the photos on display bear witness to an important historical event.

Exhibition panels in front of the Oodi library, the national library of Finland, in Kansalaistori square.

“The organisation of the exhibition is a testimony of the collaboration that exists bet­ween us and shows the determination and resilience that our people had 20 years ago to reach their goal.

“These photos also make us reflect on the achievements we have acquired as countries within the EU during these years. This while also keeping in mind the challenges that our continent is going through today,” Vella said.

“Apart from this, the exhibition’s location was not chosen by chance,” he added. “The Kansalaistori square is visited by hundreds of people every day and, therefore, the exhibition is giving us the opportunity to also promote our countries and the European Union in general in the most effective way.”

The exhibition, which closed on May 13, was also made possible thanks to the coordination of Irena Vedrickaitė from the Embassy of Lithuania and Grete Ahtola from that of Estonia.

Finnish photographer Juhani Juurik was responsible for the exhibition’s production.