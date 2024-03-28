The Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) and the Estonian Quality Agency for Education (HAKA) signed a memorandum of understanding agreement in Tallinn, the Estonian capital city, on March 26.

The agreement will make it possible for the two authorities to enhance collaboration in their work, participate in joint international projects and share their experiences in various fields.

The agreement was signed by MFHEA chief executive Rose Anne Cuschieri and HAKA director Heli Mattisen in the presence of Malta’s ambassador to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella, and Matthew Vella, permanent secretary at the Education Ministry.

A delegation of Maltese educational officials this week visited this northern European country, which according to the latest OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) was ranked first in Europe and among the best eight countries in the world.

At the Estonia Education Ministry (from left) Michael Bondin, Joanne Grima, Ritianne Borg Saliba, Matthew Vella, Kenneth Vella, Ully Enn, Rose Anne Cuschieri, Annika Raim, Silvio Azzopardi, Indrek Riisaar, and Denise Gatt.

In a comment, Matthew Vella said: “This visit is not only enabling discussions about the various initiatives that the two countries are taking in the field of education but also to explore further with other Estonian colleagues, new opportunities for collaboration in this field in the coming months and years.

Confirmation of our political agenda to strengthen the sector of advanced and higher education further - Matthew Vella, permanent secretary at the Education Ministry

“The agreement signed by MFHEA and HAKA is proof of this collaboration and a confirmation of our political agenda to strengthen the sector of advanced and higher education further. We believe in this sector and that Malta can be a hub in the Mediterranean.”

He added that the visit also provided the opportunity to discuss the transformation both countries are currently undergoing in the field of education, as well as Malta’s recently launched National Educational Strategy 2024-2030, the use of digital technology in education, training for educators, the support being offered to children before and after school, as well as the maintenance and administration of schools.

The Maltese delegation at E-Estonia (from left) Silvio Azzopardi, Ritianne Borg Saliba, Joanne Grima, Eriika Piirmets (Digital Transformation Adviser, E-Estonia), Kenneth Vella, Matthew Vella, Denise Gatt, Rose Anne Cuschieri and Michael Bondin.

He thanked all those who made the visit possible, particularly Malta’s ambassador Kenneth Vella, and Kai Koort and her colleagues from Estonia’s Ministry of Education and the agency Education Estonia.

According to Ambassador Vella, the Maltese delegation’s visit to Estonia not only confirms the excellent relations that between the two countries but is also a clear evidence of the ongoing cooperation established in recent years between the two countries in the field of education.

This cooperation includes a memorandum of understanding signed some months ago between the Mediterranean Academy for Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC) at the University of Malta and the Estonian School of Diplomacy; the introduction of the resource 99Math in Maltese schools; collaboration between the University of Tartu and the University of Malta; various visits by a number of Maltese educators to the city of Parnu; visits by Estonian educators to Malta; and the visit last December of MFHEA officials to Tallinn led by Lawrence Azzopardi, head of accreditation licensing validation and quality assurance. The latter visit was also pivotal for the discussions to start on the MOU between MFHEA and HAKA.

Vella added that further initiatives between the two countries in the fields of education, as well as tourism, sport, culture and gastronomy will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Maltese delegation also visited Tartu, which this year is the European cultural capital, and the University of Tartu, regarded as one of the best in Europe. During their visit the Maltese officials held meetings with officials from the local council of the city as well as with high officials from the university. One of the themes discussed was the involvement of the local councils in the administration of schools and the work being carried out in the field of research and culture.

The Maltese delegation rounded off the visit by holding meetings with experts in the field of education, research, innovation and digital technology various Estonian educational entities in Tallinn.