Malta Eurovision Song Contest winner Miriana Conte was being treated for shock on Sunday following a traffic accident in Żebbug, just hours after the competition.

According to TVM, the singer was a passenger in a car involved in a collision at 10.30am in Mdina Road. The car was driven by a 40-year-old man from Birkirkara. 

The singer was admitted to hospital in a state of shock. It is understood that she was on her way to her first official engagements after winning the song contest.

The drivers of the two cars involved were unhurt.

Miriana won the song contest with her song Kant and will represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest. 

 

