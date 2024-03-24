Over the past few months the Malta FA, together with the Portuguese Federation, FIBA , the Lithuanian Federation and a number of other organisations have joined forces in an educational project for young players: Sports Against Match-Fixing ( SAMF).

The Integrity Department led by Dr Herman Mula and the Football Social Responsibility Department headed by Peter Busuttil, have over the past two years worked with their European partners to create a number of tools and sessions for young players.

This includes the creation of an App (SAMF) that can be downloaded both of Iphones and also for androids.

The app is in the form of a game and which engages with the user to educate about how to deal with match-fixing situations.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com